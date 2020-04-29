Troy slashes $2.24M in budget cuts

TROY — The City of Troy announced $2.24 million in budget cuts in anticipation of a negative economic impact on the city’s coffers from the Coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

Among the line items include a $275,000 cut to the city’s road repair program led by the road ratings with those in need to be completed first; a clerk position left unfilled in the service and safety director’s office; the fire department apprenticeship program to become voluntary, unpaid positions in 2021; annual street painting will be pushed back to 2021 and reviewed by case basis; Temporary staffing hours for mowing and maintenance in the park and cemetery would be cut back, Street Foreman Jerry Mullins rescinded his retirement, saving the city $66,000 in payouts; and a roof replacement project at Hobart Arena will be delayed to 2021.

Despite $2.24 million in cuts, the city anticipates a $829,000 gap which officials said could be filled through prudent spending or general fund reserves.

The memo stated the State of Ohio has told municipalities to expect a 40 percent reduction in local government fund payments; 45 percent reduction in gas tax payments and $2.5 million in income tax receipts. The city expects $3.1 million in decreased general fund, if not more, from the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent business closures.

In the memo, Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said he directed staff to review their budgets and identify areas that could be eliminated, reduced or deferred in the future.

Titterington said city staff will not cut safety, streets, refuse or other essential services; projects and program currently underway will continue; training and travel not related to maintaining certification will be cut; expenses related to zoning and property maintenance should remain in the budget, if possible; other standards may be relaxed such as mowing frequency as long as standards remain in compliance with city codes and doesn’t interfere with private properties.

City to delay “non-essential” projects