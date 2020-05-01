Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Rodrigo Flores, Stephanie Jones to Daniel Bentley, one lot, $188,000.

Shelie Gaerke Revocable Living Trust to Lander Holdings, $0.

Todd Gaerke Revocable Living Trust to Lancer Holdings, $0.

Walter and Ruth Aldridge Living Trust to Walter and Ruth Aldridge Joint Irrevocable Trust, Ted Gudrof, trustee, $0.

Chauntel Osborne, Michael Osborne to Donald Kaiser, Marilyn Kaiser, one lot, $247,500.

Rachel Carter, Shane Carter to Kristian Holdings, two lots, two part lots, $0.

Rachel Carter, Shane Carter to Kristian Holdings, $0.

Rachel Carter, Shane Carter to Kristian Holdings, $0.

Beverly Swigart, Raymond Swigart to Beverly Swigart, Raymond Swigart, $0.

PIQUA

Jean Anderson, Christa Black, attorney in fact to Charles Walker, Erma Walker, $160,000.

Abby Everett, Abby Peepels, Logan Peepels, to Abby Peepels, Logan Peepels, two part lots, $0.

Diane Fox, Kent Fox, Barbar Hostetter, Kenneth Hostetter, Chris King, Mary King, Sandra Kyle, Timothy Kyle, Patricia Murphy, Randy Murphy to Cam Webb, David Webb, one lot, $145,000.

Crumclin Properties to Gage Kyle, one part lot, $88,000.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to John Wildenhaus, one lot, $0.

Alyssa Byers, Jason Byers to Jacob Boyd, $105,000.

TIPP CITY

Eric White, Jennifer White to Justin Persky, Serena Persky, $324,900.

Kimberly Myers, Randall Myers to Jennifer Walker, two lots, $125,000.

Lisa Mahaffy, Paul Mahaffy to Cheri Sandifer, Rick Sandifer, one lot, $265,000.

LAURA

Denise Macher, guardian, Paul Macher to Denise Macher, $0.

PLEASANT HILL

Robin Black, executor, Wanda Mae Kiser Estate, to Chrystal McReynolds, Thomas McReynolds, $120,000.

TIPP CITY

Julie Huddleson, attorney in fact, Louis Slife to Christopher Mayhill, Kendall Mayhill, $245,000.

WEST MILTON

Nickel Property Management, Casey Carpenter, Kaylie Wingard, $201,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

NVR Inc. to Ibrahim Bekir, two lots, $305,000.

NVR Inc. to Mark Hawkins, one lot, $325,500.

NVR Inc. to Katherine Slone, William Slone, two lots, $304,600.

BETHEL TWP.

Donna Lang to Sara Dungan, Tyler Landes, $130,000.

Elizabeth Wenrick to Thomas Wenrick, $0.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Elizabeth Shaneyfelt to Adrian Rozwadowski, $133,800.

Estate of Howard Shaneyfelt, Cindy Jo Merritt, executor to Adrian Rozwadowski, $133,800.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Barbara Snyder, John Snyder to Angela Schmidt, Darin Schmidt, 5.001 acres, one lot, $290,000.

MONROE TWP.

Estate of Raymond Rusnak, Loreen Weaver, executor to James Bennett, Deanna Hardin, $223,500.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Candace Deitering, Richard Deitering to Kathleen Tremblay, Ryan Tremblay, $226,000.

UNION TWP.

Estate of Patricia Battison to Edward Battiston, $0.