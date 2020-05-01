Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Rodrigo Flores, Stephanie Jones to Daniel Bentley, one lot, $188,000.
Shelie Gaerke Revocable Living Trust to Lander Holdings, $0.
Todd Gaerke Revocable Living Trust to Lancer Holdings, $0.
Walter and Ruth Aldridge Living Trust to Walter and Ruth Aldridge Joint Irrevocable Trust, Ted Gudrof, trustee, $0.
Chauntel Osborne, Michael Osborne to Donald Kaiser, Marilyn Kaiser, one lot, $247,500.
Rachel Carter, Shane Carter to Kristian Holdings, two lots, two part lots, $0.
Rachel Carter, Shane Carter to Kristian Holdings, $0.
Rachel Carter, Shane Carter to Kristian Holdings, $0.
Beverly Swigart, Raymond Swigart to Beverly Swigart, Raymond Swigart, $0.
PIQUA
Jean Anderson, Christa Black, attorney in fact to Charles Walker, Erma Walker, $160,000.
Abby Everett, Abby Peepels, Logan Peepels, to Abby Peepels, Logan Peepels, two part lots, $0.
Diane Fox, Kent Fox, Barbar Hostetter, Kenneth Hostetter, Chris King, Mary King, Sandra Kyle, Timothy Kyle, Patricia Murphy, Randy Murphy to Cam Webb, David Webb, one lot, $145,000.
Crumclin Properties to Gage Kyle, one part lot, $88,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to John Wildenhaus, one lot, $0.
Alyssa Byers, Jason Byers to Jacob Boyd, $105,000.
TIPP CITY
Eric White, Jennifer White to Justin Persky, Serena Persky, $324,900.
Kimberly Myers, Randall Myers to Jennifer Walker, two lots, $125,000.
Lisa Mahaffy, Paul Mahaffy to Cheri Sandifer, Rick Sandifer, one lot, $265,000.
LAURA
Denise Macher, guardian, Paul Macher to Denise Macher, $0.
PLEASANT HILL
Robin Black, executor, Wanda Mae Kiser Estate, to Chrystal McReynolds, Thomas McReynolds, $120,000.
TIPP CITY
Julie Huddleson, attorney in fact, Louis Slife to Christopher Mayhill, Kendall Mayhill, $245,000.
WEST MILTON
Nickel Property Management, Casey Carpenter, Kaylie Wingard, $201,000.
HUBER HEIGHTS
NVR Inc. to Ibrahim Bekir, two lots, $305,000.
NVR Inc. to Mark Hawkins, one lot, $325,500.
NVR Inc. to Katherine Slone, William Slone, two lots, $304,600.
BETHEL TWP.
Donna Lang to Sara Dungan, Tyler Landes, $130,000.
Elizabeth Wenrick to Thomas Wenrick, $0.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Elizabeth Shaneyfelt to Adrian Rozwadowski, $133,800.
Estate of Howard Shaneyfelt, Cindy Jo Merritt, executor to Adrian Rozwadowski, $133,800.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
Barbara Snyder, John Snyder to Angela Schmidt, Darin Schmidt, 5.001 acres, one lot, $290,000.
MONROE TWP.
Estate of Raymond Rusnak, Loreen Weaver, executor to James Bennett, Deanna Hardin, $223,500.
SPRINGCREEK TWP.
Candace Deitering, Richard Deitering to Kathleen Tremblay, Ryan Tremblay, $226,000.
UNION TWP.
Estate of Patricia Battison to Edward Battiston, $0.