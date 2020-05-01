Plaza progress on track

Construction crews have been working on the redesigned plaza at the Miami County Courthouse in recent weeks, including installing the new fountain design that utilizes stones from the county’s old jail from the 1800s. Outdoor Enterprise of Casstown is working on the current phase, which includes the construction of new design of the plaza. The cost of the current phase of this project is approximately $2,948,000.

