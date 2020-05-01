Missing boy found

TROY — The Troy Police Department located a six-year-old boy several miles from home on Friday.

The boy, who has autism, went missing from his home in the area of Morehead Street and Floral Avenue around noon. He was safely located at the Hobart Urban Nature Reserve an hour later.

A six-year-old Troy youth straddles his bicycle at the Hobart Urban Nature Reserve on Friday as he, and law enforcement officials, wait for his mother to arrive after the boy left his home in the area of Morehead Street and Floral Avenue and rode his bike all the way to the Miami County Park District park on South Dorset Road before being located.