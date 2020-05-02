Driver injured in semi crash/fire on I-75

PIQUA — The driver of a semi that crashed on I-75 north of Piqua was transported with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday.

Piqua and Fletcher firefighters, Piqua medics, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to a reported semi crash near the 86 mile marker shortly after 12 p.m.

Early reports indicated that smoke was coming from the cab area.

Piqua firefighters arrived to find the tractor portion fully involved in flames. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle.

He was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.

The driver told authorities that he had opportunely fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to jackknife into the median.

The fire was extinguished but firefighters discovered that one the fuel tanks had ruptured, spilling diesel fuel into the grass in the median.

Miami County HazMat and the Ohio EPA were dispatched to the scene for deal with the fuel spill.

Interstate 75 was initially closed to traffic but OSP troopers soon opened one lane of the highway in each direction.

The name and condition of the truck driver is not yet available.

It is not yet known how long the EPA, HazMat, and fire units will remain on the scene.

Firefighters from Piqua and Fletcher, along with troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, work at the scene of a crash involving a semi that jackknifed and caught fire on I-75 near the 83 mile marker on Saturday afternoon.