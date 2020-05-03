FFA members of month named

CASSTOWN — The May 2020 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Members of the Month are Michael Bair, Ethin Bendickson and Kearsten Kirby. They are all retired chapter officers and will soon be graduates of Miami East High School.

Bair is the son of David and Annette Bair of Troy. Michael has served as a chapter officer, earned the State FFA Degree, and for three years has had three proficiencies in the Top 4 in the state. He plans to pursue a sustainable agriculture internship and return to expand his family’s organic dairy and poultry farm.

Bendickson is the son of Derick and Kris Bendickson of Troy. He served as a chapter officer, earned the State FFA Degree, and attended the state and national FFA conventions. He has obtained fulltime employment with Sunrise Cooperative as a special placement program through the Ohio FFA Foundation.

Kirby is the daughter of Kenny and Jenni Kirby of Piqua. She has served as a chapter officer, earned her State FFA Degree, and has repeatedly been a top salesperson in the chapter’s annual fruit sales fundraiser. She plans to attend Wilmington College to major in agriculture.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one student that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special medallion in celebration of their accomplishment.