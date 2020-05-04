TROY — The city of Troy’s annual fire hydrant flushing project will begin in May. By performing a controlled release of water from the hydrants, Troy’s Fire Department ensures adequate water flow is available to fire fighters, residents and businesses. Flushing also helps maintain the City’s water clarity and quality by clearing iron and mineral deposits from the water mains.

The city’s water is always safe to drink. However, if you notice a brownish tint in your tap water during your area’s hydrant flushing period, run the water for two to three minutes or until the water is clear.

The flushing schedule is as follows:

Zone 1 — 171 hydrants — May 5-19

Zone 2 — 153 hydrants — Msy 20 through June 8

Zone 3 — 157 hydrants — June 9-16

Zone 4 — 106 hydrants — Jue 17-29

Zone 5 — 131 hydrants — June 30 t July 13

Zone 6 — 120 hydrants — July 14-21

Zone 7 — 125 hydrants — Jult 22 to Aug. 3

Zone 8 — 155 hydrants ‚ Aug. 4-17

Zone 9 — 145 hydrants — Aug. 18 to Sept. 1

For questions, contact the Troy Fire Department at (937) 335-5679.