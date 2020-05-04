Troy HS graduation plans unveiled

TROY — The Troy High School class of 2020 won’t have the traditional graduation ceremony like Trojans have had in years past.

Due to the state restrictions related to the coronavirus and its crowd mandates, the district released its plans for a staggered student diploma award ceremony on May 23 at Hobart Arena.

In a video announcement via YouTube, Superintendent Chris Piper said their graduation plan was approved by the Miami County Public Health and the district was also assisted by the Troy Police Department and other local and state officials.

The district will have five senior students receive diplomas at a time at Hobart Arena on May 23. Each student is allowed four guests to witness the diploma ceremony. A photographer will be on hand to capture the moment along with district officials. The time slot for students will be determined by the number of those who participate.

“We worked closely with a focus group of students, parents and staff, as well as local and state elected officials, the Troy Police Department and Miami County Public Health, said Troy High School Principal Dave Dilbone. “We felt like this plan was the best possible compromise. It allows us to keep many of the decades-old traditions of a Troy High School graduation ceremony, while at the same time staying within the framework of Governor Mike DeWine’s social distancing policies.”

Each student must fill out a participation form, which is required for each senior if they plan to participate in the ceremony. The form is online on the district’s website and social media pages.

The district is working closely with Hobart Arena staff and those who attend the ceremony will be required to wear face coverings while in the corridors of the arena. Doors, railings and other commonly touched surfaces will be sanitized frequently.

The district also announced that if social distancing guidelines allow at the time, the high school will host a celebration July 11 for all seniors. There are approximately 325 students in the Troy High School class of 2020.

The class valedictorian and salutatorian will record their speeches in front of their families. The speeches will be part of the graduation video which will be available at a later date, according to Dilbone.

Diploma ceremony set for May 23 at Hobart Arena