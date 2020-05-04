County COVID-19 cases at 144

By Melody Vallieu

Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Miami County over the weekend, however no new deaths have been recorded.

The county now stands at 144 coronavirus cases with 27 deaths, according to Miami County Public Health (MCPH) officials. Numbers include 43 nursing home related, 37 healthcare workers and 64 community spread cases in the county.

MCPH said the case age range is less than 1 year old to 96 years old, with 86 females and 58 males.

There has been a 49 total hospitalizations, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

Deaths include 22 nursing home-related and five community spread cases.

In Ohio, there are 20,474 total cases in Ohio and 1,056 total deaths.

There have been a total of 3,809 hospitalizations with 1,090 intensive care admissions.

The age range of those affected is from under the age of 1 to 106 years old with a median age of 51. There are 56 percent males and 44 percent females affected by the virus.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine during this daily address on Monday said the state is set up to test as many as 22,000 people per day. He said tests are currently being spread throughout the state.

As the Responsible Restart Ohio and the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, and testing expands, MCPH officials also remind there will be a spike in coronavirus cases in the county.

“In this phase of reopening Ohio and Miami County, there will be a significant increase in COVID-19 testing. As the community moves forward, MCPH wants to remind everyone that with this increase in testing, there will be an increase in positive COVID-19 case for Miami County,” MCPH officials said. “This is expected and does not indicate a sudden increase in the spread of the virus. Community members need to continue to be diligent in social distancing and wearing face coverings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.”

DeWine also reminded the public to be cautious.

“As more and more things are opened up and more and more opportunities to go out and do things … and we want people to do that, but at the same time, we want everybody to continue to be cautious. Continue to follow basic distancing protocol and go out and enjoy these retail businesses in a week. Restaurants will be coming on not too long after that. So a lot of things are happening as we are opening up Ohio, but again this is really, really now up to you.”

