Multiple departments battle large stubborn blaze

BRADFORD — Several area fire departments responded to a reported structure fire in Bradford late Monday evening.
The alarm sounded for the Bradford Fire Department shortly after 11 p.m. to respond to a house fire in the 400 block of North Miami Street.
Arriving firefighters reported heavy flames showing and requested that Covington Fire Department make a full response.
As the fire grew in intensity, Bradford’s chief requested addition mutual aide with a ladder truck from Piqua Fire Department.
Multiple hand lines were joined by a deck gun on a Bradford engine and the large water gun on the Piqua tower truck in pouring thousands of gallons of water into the burning home.
By 12:30 a.m. the fire was beginning to be knocked down but areas of flames still popped up in and around the structure.
Firefighters are still on the scene as of 1:35 a.m.
There is no word yet on injuries or a cause.
We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.
Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com