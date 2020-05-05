Bradford boy perishes in home fire

BRADFORD — A 12-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Bradford late Monday evening.

Kaleb Huff, 12, was deceased as a result of the house fire that reportedly started in the rear of the house, according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Todd Tennant.

Tennant said the state fire marshal and the sheriff’s office’s fire investigator were on the scene Tuesday morning.

Huff was one of seven people in the home at the time of the fire. Several of the occupants were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Several area fire departments responded to a reported structure fire in Bradford shortly after 11 p.m. to respond to a house fire in the 400 block of North Miami Street.

Bradford Village firefighters reported heavy flames showing and requested that Covington Fire Department make a full response.

As the fire grew in intensity, Bradford’s chief requested additional mutual aide with a ladder truck from the Piqua Fire Department.

Multiple hand lines were joined by a deck gun on a Bradford engine and the large water gun on the Piqua tower truck in pouring thousands of gallons of water into the burning home.

By 12:30 a.m., the fire was beginning to be knocked down, but areas of flames still popped up in and around the structure.

Firefighters from Bradford, Covington and Piqua battle a house fire in the 400 block of North Miami Street in Bradford on Monday night. A 12-year-old boy lost his life in the blaze. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_050420mju_fire_bradford1-1.jpg Firefighters from Bradford, Covington and Piqua battle a house fire in the 400 block of North Miami Street in Bradford on Monday night. A 12-year-old boy lost his life in the blaze.

By Michael Ullery and Melanie Yingst

©2020 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

