Casstown home sustains heavy damage in Tuesday fire

CASSTOWN — A Tuesday afternoon house fire heavily damaged a Casstown home.

Firefighters were dispatched to a North Main Street home around 2 p.m. on a reported structure fire.

Fire units from Casstown, Fletcher, Christiansburg, Troy, Elizabeth Township, and New Carlisle responded to the scene.

Early reports indicate that a dog may have been trapped inside the home.

Arriving units reported smoke coming from the rear of the home. Firefighters launched an attack that knocked the fire down.

North Main Street in Casstown was closed to traffic as crews battled the fire.

There is no word yet on a cause of the fire or a damage estimate.

Firefighters from multiple departments work to extinguish a house fire on North Main St. in Casstown on Tuesday afternoon. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_050520mju_fire_casstown.jpg Firefighters from multiple departments work to extinguish a house fire on North Main St. in Casstown on Tuesday afternoon.