No new COVID-19 cases reported

Staff Report

MIAMI COUNTY — There were no new COVID-19 cases or deaths reported in Miami County from Monday to Tuesday.

The county stands at 144 coronavirus cases with 27 deaths, according to Miami County Public Health (MCPH) officials. Numbers include 43 nursing home related, 37 healthcare workers and 64 community spread cases in the county.

MCPH said the case age range is less than 1 year old to 96 years old, with 86 females and 58 males.

There has been 49 total hospitalizations in Miami County, according to MCPH.

Deaths include 22 nursing home-related and five community spread cases.

MCPH officials warn that expanded testing will mean a spike of coronavirus cases in the county.

“In this phase of reopening Ohio and Miami County, there will be a significant increase in COVID-19 testing. As the community moves forward, MCPH wants to remind everyone that with this increase in testing, there will be an increase in positive COVID-19 case for Miami County,” MCPH officials said. “This is expected and does not indicate a sudden increase in the spread of the virus. Community members need to continue to be diligent in social distancing and wearing face coverings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.”

In Ohio, there are 20,969 total cases and 1,135 total deaths.

There have been 3,956 hospitalizations with 1.123 intensive care admissions.

The age range is from under age 1 to 106 years old, with a median age 0f 51.

There are 56 percent males affected and 44 percent females.

Due to the overwhelming community response to the IgG antibody testing now available, the Premier Health COVID-19 collection site has new hours of operation at the University of Dayton Arena parking lot , 1801 Edwin C. Moses Blvd., according to network officials.

The collection site will now be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. This site continues to offer a process to collect specimens from patients who have a physician order with them for a COVID-19 test to be performed; this test if for anyone currently experiencing symptoms.

The site also is offering IgG antibody testing for people who might be interested in donating convalescent plasma to help patients currently fighting COVID-19, or who are curious if an unexplained respiratory illness they had earlier this year actually was COVID-19.

To order the IgG antibody test, an individual (age 18 years or older) must make an appointment at compunetlab.com (in the COVID-19 section), fill out the registration form, and bring it to the collection site. The test costs $65 and payment is due at time of service using a credit card.

Premier Health is the first health system in the region to offer both tests, according to network officials.

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call (833) 4-ASK-ODH.