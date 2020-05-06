Area briefs

Road closed

TROY — The intersection of East West Street and South Clay Street will be closed from East West Street from South Market Street to South Union Street and South Clay Street from East Simpon Street to Young Street through Thursday, May 8 for a catch basin replacement.

Food pantry offered

PIQUA — The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee will be providing a contact-free pop-up pantry with Shared Harvest Foodbank from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16,.

Food for 1,500 households will be available at the Upper Valley Career Center, Adult Technology Center, 8901 Looney Road, Piqua.

In addition to the May food distribution, The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee regularly updates this list of Miami County emergency food resources, food panties, carryout meals, and other general assistance available to the public. The list can be found at http://go.osu.edu/miamifood

The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee is chaired by Aimee Shannon of Health Partners Free Clinic and advised by Alisha Barton of Ohio State University Extension Miami County.

For more information contact Alisha Barton barton.345@osu.edu (937) 830-8320 or Aimee Shannon aimeeshannon@healthpartnersclinic.org.

Gardening for Butterflies offered

The Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will present “Gardening for Butterflies” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series on June 5 at 10 a.m. The session will be taught by Miami County Master Gardener, Ruth Bowell who will go into detail on what butterflies need, how they use gardens, and how you can create a garden for their benefit. These topics and more will be discussed, and several resources will be provided so you can make 2020 your best butterfly season yet.

The session will be held virtually so you can enjoy viewing from the comforts of your own home. There is no cost however, pre-registration is required by June 3. Please go to osu.edu/miamicoffee and click on “Register here” next to the June coffee series topic. Following registration, you will receive an email with details for connecting to this call. For more details contact Jessica Adams by email at adams.2309@osu.edu. Visit go.osu.edu/miamicoffee or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.