Paul G. Duke Foundation welcomes new trustee

TROY — The trustees of The Paul G. Duke Foundation are pleased to welcome new board member Natalie Rohlfs.

”What a privilege it is to be selected to help impact the lives of people in Miami County,” Rohlfs said. “It will be a joy to work alongside and learn from the philanthropic-minded individuals who have enabled the Duke Foundation to have the outreach that it does.”

“The Duke Foundation’s board is so pleased to welcome Natalie Rohlfs as a board member,” said board president Linda Daniel. “Her professional training and nonprofit experience will be invaluable as the board works with, and continues to support, nonprofits in the Miami County community.”

Rohlfs brings to the board in-depth experience with educational support in the Troy and Miami County region, one of the primary focus areas of the Duke Foundation. Her background includes communication, successful development work and community engagement. She is a graduate of Troy High School and of Ohio University’s Scripps School of Journalism. Her employment in higher education advancement settings has included roles at universities as the director of annual giving and director of university advancement. She now serves as executive director of The Future Begins Today, a non-profit organization providing nurturing, mentoring and scholarship programs to Troy students and their families.

Rohlfs was named Outstanding Young Woman of the Year in 2018 by the Troy Chamber of Commerce for her civic and volunteer work. She lives in Troy with her husband, Bradley, and their two daughters.

The Paul G. Duke Foundation, a supporting foundation of The Columbus Foundation, is led by its Board of Trustees: Linda A. Daniel; William J. McGraw, III, Esq.; Deborah Miller; Rayce Robinson; Natalie Rohlfs; Ronald B. Scott; and Wade Westfall. Patricia Duke Robinson serves as president emeritus.