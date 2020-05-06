COVID-19 statistics remain unchanged

Staff Report

MIAMI COUNTY — There have been no new COVID-19 cases or deaths reported in Miami County for two days.

The county stands at 144 coronavirus cases with 27 deaths, according to Miami County Public Health (MCPH) officials. Numbers include 43 nursing home related, 37 healthcare workers and 64 community spread cases in the county.

MCPH said the case age range is less than 1 year old to 96 years old, with 86 females and 58 males.

There has been 49 total hospitalizations in Miami County, according to MCPH.

Deaths include 22 nursing home-related and five community spread cases.

MCPH officials do warn that expanded testing, with the help of the Ohio Department of Health, will mean a spike of coronavirus cases in the county.

In Ohio, there are 21,576 total cases of coronavirus and 1,225 total deaths.

There have been 4,052 hospitalizations in the state with 1,151 of those being intensive care admissions.

The age range in the state is from under the age of 1 to 106 years old with a median age of 51.

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call (833) 4-ASK-ODH.