Harris Jeweler offers ‘Em(brace)lets For Charity’

TROY — Harris Jeweler has collaborated with a Las Vegas-based jeweler to create specially designed bracelets, called “Em(brace)lets For Charity,” the profits of which will benefit local charities. Though the 74-year-old jewelry store has also been affected by COVID-19 regulations, third generation owner Bonnie Harris Frey said she wanted to give back where she could.

“Through all of this, we were closed for seven weeks,” Harris Frey said. “We thought about what we could do to help our community during this time, and I know the charities are really going to be hurting because they’ve all got the increased needs and less people making donations.”

Harris Jeweler and Vegas-based Dee Berkley Jewelry designed three different bracelets, the profits of which will go toward three separate charities, including First Place Food Pantry, the Hope Scholarship Corporation, and His Hands Extended Sanctuary.

“(FPFP) is really awesome — they kind of fill the gaps for a lot of people who don’t qualify through the government for assistance, which is perfect for times like now,” Harris Frey said. “Hope Scholarship Corporation was founded by the women who created Ark and Echo Boutique (now two separate stores, Echõ Boutique and Arkhouse Company, in Troy). They give these scholarships to seniors who exhibit character, so it’s not based on academics, but on whether you’re a good person. I thought that was really cool.”

Harris Frey said they chose His Hands Extended Sanctuary in the effort to help animals, too. The sanctuary is located in St. Paris.

Each bracelet is selling for $35, Harris Frey said, with $15, or 100 percent of the profit, of each sale going to the charity. Each bracelet was designed with the specific charity in mind, taking into account logos and colors.

“We’ve been selling them for a couple of weeks and we sold out of our first batch in the first couple days and we’ve got them back in stock now,” she said. “So far, we’ve raised over $2,000.”

Harris Frey said bracelets for these charities will be on sale at least through the end of May. She added that she is currently working with other local charities to design bracelets for them in the same way, along with custom charms, which will be available for sale in the future.

To shop bracelets, visit www.harrisjeweler.com/jewelry/bracelets/bracelets-for-charity.

Harris Jeweler is now open for appointments and curb-side service. For more information, go to www.harrisjeweler.com, or search the store on Facebook.

