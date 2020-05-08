Local woman admits to false home invasion complaint

MIAMI COUNTY — On Friday, a woman in Concord Township reportedly admitted to making a false report of a home invasion, which even included inflicting “slight cuts” on herself.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at approximately 8:20 a.m. on Thursday on the report of an attempted home invasion on the 600 block of Barnhart Road in Concord Township.

According to a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the deputies met with a female resident who stated that, when she went out the back door of her residence, she was confronted by a man with a knife dressed in black. The female resident claimed the male subject attempted entry into the residence as she attempted to retreat back inside. During this time, the female resident stated the male subject cut her on her arm with the knife and then fled. Deputies did observe slight cuts on the arm.

A perimeter was established, and other assets were utilized during the search, including a drone and canine. The drone was airborne within 10 minutes of the dispatch. A thorough search was conducted of the area without anyone being located. There were also no other witnesses.

On Friday, detectives interviewed the female resident again, who admitted she had made up the story, there was never any intruder, the light injuries were self-inflicted. Charges of inducing panic and filing a false police report will likely be filed after consultation with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

“I want to reassure residents in that area that their neighborhood is safe, and there was no intruder nor did an assault occur,” Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said in a press release.

Possible charges pending