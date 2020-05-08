Young fire victim remembered

BRADFORD — Bradford resident Kaleb Huff was honored Thursday evening as hundreds of people gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember the young life lost and to show support for his family.

Kaleb, 12, son of Danny and Dena Huff, was found deceased as a result of a house fire that reportedly started in the rear of the home, located at 420 N. Miami Ave., around 11:08 p.m. Monday, May 4, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was reported to be spreading from the first floor of the two-story structure when the call came in, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Huff was one of eight people in the home at the time of the fire. According to Duchak, some residents were forced to jump from upstairs windows or climb to the roof. Three of the occupants were treated for smoke inhalation and injuries from running from the fire, he said.

Duchak said it was determined that a family member, Kaleb Huff, was unaccounted for and may have been trapped inside the residence. He was found deceased in an upper bedroom of the structure.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Kaleb’s family as they lost everything in the fire. The fundraiser has a goal of $40,000, and as of Friday afternoon, a total of $33,905 has been collected.

According to the account’s organizer Brittany Zupan, the family is no longer asking for clothing or household items, as they have been overwhelmed with these donations, however, monetary donations in the form of cash or gift cards will continue to be collected. Zupan said the GoFundMe funds will go toward the family’s immediate and long-term needs.

As of Friday afternoon, according to Ohio’s Division of State Fire Marshal, the official origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Attendees to Thursday night’s vigil wore face masks and adhered to social distancing protocols, according to Common Ground Christian Church.

