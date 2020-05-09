Ohio FFA celebration goes virtual

CASSTOWN — Due to the closures of school and cancellations of all Ohio Department of Education activities, the 2020 Ohio FFA State Convention moved to a virtual, online format. During the week of May 4, several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter were recognized for their accomplishments at the state level.

The highlight of the celebration was the recognition of Ohio FFA State Degree recipients. FFA members may apply as a junior, senior or graduate with over $3,500 in earnings from their Supervised Agricultural Experience, participation in FFA chapter and state activities, and community service. Members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter earning the 2020 degree were Elizabeth Bair, Natalie Bair, Adam Bensman, Makayla Brittain, Libby Carpenter, Paige Pence, Rylee Puthoff, and Lauren Wright.

Several members were recognized for having outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience Programs through the State FFA Proficiency Award program. In the area of Poultry Production, Michael Bair was named the state winner for his production and marketing of pasture-raised chickens. He markets them through virtual markets via social media. Luke Gilliland placed second in the Beef Production — Placement proficiency for his placement at Stone Springs Shorthorn Farm. Luke is responsible for all aspects of care and production of cows and their offspring. In the area of Dairy Production — Placement Michael Bair placed second. He has job placement at Bair-Trax Organic Dairy Farm and responsible for care and management of dairy cows following organic practices. Michael Bair placed second in the area of Diversified Livestock Production for his involvement in his family’s organic dairy and chicken farm and the production of his own meat chickens. Finally, Lauren Wright placed fourth in Vegetable Production. Lauren operates Wright’s Sweet Corn, 1 acre of sweet corn that she markets at the Troy farmers markets and a roadside stand. Placings were based off of an application score and the state winners will submit their application to the National FFA for further evaluation.

In the Agriscience Fair recognition program, Chloe Gump and Emma Sutherly were awarded second in Division 4 for their research in the Animal Sciences category. Their research was entitled, “The Effects of Crude Protein on the Growth of Market Broilers.”

During chapter awards, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter was named in the Top 10 in the state out of 330 chapters. Moreover, the chapter was named in the Top 10 in the state in the areas of Building Communities and Strengthening Agriculture. Additionally, the chapter was recognized for being a Gold Rated (Top 10 percent) chapter. The chapter’s application will now be forwarded to the National FFA for further evaluation.

Sunrise Cooperative recognized Ethin Bendickson as a newly hired employee. Ethin interviewed and was selected to participate in Sunrise’s RISE program through the Ohio FFA Foundation. Ethin now receives a company truck for a four year commitment with the agriculture firm.

Members were encouraged to apply for the State FFA Band and Choir. Band members selected were Ethin Bendickson, Makayla Brittain, Ashlee Deaton, Carter Gilbert, and Braden Zekas. Choir members selected were Luke Brunke, Keyara Davis, Katelynn Dill, Jillian Niswonger, Adi Richter, and Sumsaar Thapa. They are now eligible to apply for the National FFA Band and/or Chorus. Senior members Michael Bair and Kearsten Kirby served as voting delegates and helped select the 2020-21 State FFA Officer team. 2019-20 Chapter Officers were recognized for submitting a gold rated officer book. Secretary Kearsten Kirby, Treasurer Michael Bair, and Reporter Emma Sutherly received acknowledgement.

Additionally, the chapter was highlighted during the year-in-review slideshow and recognized as a charitable donator. All chapter members attended a virtual keynote speaker from National FFA President Koleson McCoy from Ohio, National FFA Eastern Regional Vice President Tess Seibel from Virgina, and Ohio FFA President Holly McClay.