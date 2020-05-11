Area briefs

Meal offered

LOCKINGTON — A drive-through only chicken or pork chop dinners, $8 each, will be offered to the public on Sunday, May 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until sold out. The meals are first come, first served at the LockingtonV olunteer Fire Department. There will be no pre-sale tickets. There will be 250 dinners available, along with kettle corn at $5 per bag. Gun raffle tickets will also be available.

Flower garden class set

MIAMI COUNTY — A virtual Zoom class, Creating a Cut Flower Garden, will be offred at 10 a.m. May 21. There is no charge for the class.

Join Jacqueline Kowalski and Sabrina Schirtzinger as they cover site selection, tackling weeds, and soil testing. Presenters will also cover what to plant, succession planting, offer flower support, and proper cutting tips.

To register, visit go.osu.edu/cutflower or email at adams.2309@osu.edu.

Scholarship available

MIAMI COUNTY — Students who are about to begin their third year of Law School may apply for the $3,500 Law Student Assistance Scholarship until May 28. The online application is found at www.commfoun.com, the Community Foundation of Shelby County website.

The scholarship is available to law students who currently reside or were residents at the time of their high school graduation in any of the following Ohio counties: Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami or Shelby.

Applicants will need to provide their grade transcript, FAFSA information, and community and school service lists. They will also need to gather letters of recommendation. Interested applicants are encouraged to start the application as soon as possible.

Charger raffle raises over $13K

PIQUA — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charger Athletic Reverse Raffle event was converted to a remote drawing, replacing the traditional in-person event. And while the raffle looked much different this year, one fact remained evident: Charger fans’ unwavering support of Edison State Community College athletics.

This year, the event raised $13,900 through ticket sales alone. More than $12,000 in prize money was awarded to winning ticket holders, including the $10,000 grand prize winner, Douglas Martin of Anna.

“The money we raise through this event helps to offset many of the costs that our athletic teams incur throughout the year. It also provides a lot of opportunities that our student-athletes may not normally have, such as traveling to and participating in post-season tournaments,” said Nate Cole, Edison State Athletic Director.

Originally known as the Charger 300, the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle began in 2010 to provide funding for postseason play and to offset expenses beyond the Edison State Athletics budget. The need for an annual fundraiser for the athletic department grew from the postseason success of Charger teams winning National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XII titles, District G titles, and moving on to compete at the NJCAA Division III Final Four.

Over the past seven years, $122,690.27 has been used to purchase team uniforms and equipment, provide team facility upgrades, and cover expenses associated with postseason play.

“This event has become more and more popular each year and this year was no exception, even with COVID-19. We had a tremendous outpouring of support from people in the community and right here at Edison State and we can’t thank them enough for making the event successful,” said Cole.

Edison State’s volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, and softball teams compete in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference and are Division II members of the National Junior College Athletic Association.