Gas line crews at work in Troy

Ritter Plumbing & Pipeline Co. crews work in Westbrook on Monday as the project to upgrade natural gas lines for Vectren continues in Troy. Traffic is maintained in the Westbrook area but motorists are urged to slow down and use caution as Ritter Plumbing crews work throughout the subdivision.

Ritter Plumbing & Pipeline Co. crews work in Westbrook on Monday as the project to upgrade natural gas lines for Vectren continues in Troy. Traffic is maintained in the Westbrook area but motorists are urged to slow down and use caution as Ritter Plumbing crews work throughout the subdivision. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_051120mju_ritter_gas.jpg Ritter Plumbing & Pipeline Co. crews work in Westbrook on Monday as the project to upgrade natural gas lines for Vectren continues in Troy. Traffic is maintained in the Westbrook area but motorists are urged to slow down and use caution as Ritter Plumbing crews work throughout the subdivision.