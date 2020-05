Long-time downtown Troy business owner David Fair unlocks the door to his David Fair on the Square shop on Tuesday morning as Ohio retail stores begin to again open for business amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Long-time downtown Troy business owner David Fair unlocks the door to his David Fair on the Square shop on Tuesday morning as Ohio retail stores begin to again open for business amid the COVID-19 crisis. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_051220mju_davidfair-1.jpg Long-time downtown Troy business owner David Fair unlocks the door to his David Fair on the Square shop on Tuesday morning as Ohio retail stores begin to again open for business amid the COVID-19 crisis.