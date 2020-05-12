Elderly woman pleads no contest in vehicular manslaughter case

MIAMI COUNTY — A 77-year-old woman recently entered pleas of no contest to charges of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in Miami County Municipal Court, and she is currently scheduled to be sentenced in June.

May E. Clingan, 77, of Tipp City, was charged with two counts of second-degree misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in November following the investigation of a fatal crash that occurred on Oct. 13, 2019. Clingan recently entered pleas of no contest to the charges during a pre-trial conference and was subsequently found guilty of them in Municipal Court.

The accident, which resulted in the death of two people on a motorcycle, took place at approximately 4:15 p.m. Oct. 13 in the area of South County Road 25-A and State Route 571/West Main Street in Tipp City. According to Tipp City Police Department reports, witnesses to the crash said a vehicle, which Clingan was reportedly driving, “had run a red light and struck the motorcycle.” Clingan was traveling west on State Route 571/West Main Street. According to initial reports, Clingan stated the motorcycle was traveling east and had turned left in front of her.

The driver of the motorcycle, William C. Gates, 70, of Sidney, was deceased at the scene, according to a press release from the Tipp City Police Department. His passenger, Vonna L. Williams, 66, of Piqua, was transported by Tipp City EMS to Grandview Hospital in Dayton, where she later died from her injuries.

Municipal Court Judge Gary Nasal ordered a pre-sentence investigation for Clingan. Clingan’s sentencing is scheduled for June 18.

Clingan was also cited for minor misdemeanor obeying traffic control devices, to which she also pleaded no contest. She will also be sentenced for that citation on June 18.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

