Church seeks to demo Troy property

TROY —

The Troy Planning Commissioner will be reviewing a request to demolish a property in the historical district at 126 South Cherry Street on Wednesday.

For details on how to watch the meeting online, see below. Questions or comments regarding all items on the agenda must be submitted to Sue Knight by noon Wednesday, the day of the meeting, at sue.knight@troyohio.gov.

The application for demolition was filed by the owner First United Methodist Church by trustee chair Linda Bosick. The property has lead paint and is unable to be occupied by tenants. The church said they attempted to rent it as commercial property, but it did not generate interest in a year. The church provided the planning commission an estimate of $223,504 to abate the lead paint and rehabilitate the property. An assessment and engineering report also noted foundation issues, unlevel floors and extensive wall and ceiling cracks.

“The church’s inability to generate the expected rental income from the property at 126 South Cherry Street, combined with the church’s normally fluctuating cash flow and requirement to effect urgently needed repairs to the main church building, means that the amount estimated to repair and abate issues at the subject property are beyond the church’s financial means.”

“When comparing the rehabilitation costs versus clearing the property and creating green space, demolition makes the reasonable financial decision the prudent course of action. We believe demolition is a positive step for the neighborhood because the structure has not been occupied for over two years. The letter states the church wouldn’t sell the property but would keep it as green space and likely used for the church’s preschool program.

Commission must review and approve the request.

Other items on the agenda include: request to repaint 107 and 109 East Main Street; Moeller Brew Barn request to modify fence, install shade canopies and add a silo on the property; rezoning of 6 North Madison and the vacant lot from family residential district to office commercial.

To join the Zoom meeting, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85214189077 and enter the Meeting ID: 852 1418 9077

The meetings may be televised live on the City’s Facebook page (subject to the technological capability). City Hall will be closed to the public during these meetings.

In historic district, 126 S. Cherry Street, has lead paint

By Melanie Yingst myingst@aimmidwestmedia.com

