Salons/barbers prepare to re-open their doors

Bethany Hickman, owner of Journey Salon in Piqua, with the help of stylists Natalie Tabler and Tasha Kiehl mark “social distance” areas on Tuesday evening as the salon, along with dozens of other area barber shops and hair salons prepare to re-open their doors on Friday. In addition to social distancing, other state-mandated regulations will be in place, such as stylists/barbers must wear masks while cutting hair. Journey Salon is also encouraging customers to use PayPal or Venmo to facilitate payments to minimize contact.

