No serious injuries in rollover crash

Troy firefighters work the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 2000 block of Washington Road on Tuesday evening. The driver was not seriously injured. Authorities believe that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash. Miami Co. Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating.

