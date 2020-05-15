Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Harlow Builders to Evan Poeppelman, Taylor Poeppelman, one lot, one part lot, $240,000.
Matthew Bobillo, Rabecca Warling to Levi Fraley, one lot, $263,000.
Alvaro Castano to Justin Braun, one lot, $210,500.
Jennifer Creech, Nicholas Creech to Timothy Akins, $292,400.
Stephen Hoover, Tamela Hoover to Stephen Hoover, Tamela Hoover, $0.
Evan Poeppelman, Taylor Poeppelman to Victor Widner, one lot, $120,000.
S.M. O’Neal Construction to Jacob Barchenger, Kristen Barchenger, one lot, $275,900.
NVR Inc. to Eric Cruse, one lot, $295,000.
Sarah Sano to Diana Middleton, Isaac Sell, one lot, $153,900.
Terri Newnam, Wayne Newnam to Judy Cress, one lot, two part lots, $120,000.
Gail Merlo, Michael Merlo to Matthew Bobillo, Rabecca Warling, $265,000.
Lucas Nimer, Sharon Nimer, Tyler Nimer to Wenrick Family Limited Partnership, one lot, $140,000.
Harbor West Land Company to S.M. O’Neal Construction, one lot, $49,900.
Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, Douglas Supinger to Timothy Calicoat Jr., one lot, one part lot, $102,000.
NVR Inc. to Karla Buerger, Paul Buerger, one lot, $373,100.
PIQUA
Jonathan Johnston to Gregory Miller, Lori Miller, one lot, $169,500.
Sandra Reagan to Rebecca Howell, Steven Howell, one lot, $121,000.
Michael Sloan, trustee, Sloan Family Trust to Sandra Reagan, one lot, $63,500.
Donald Whitaker, trustee, Whitaker Family Trust to Garbry Road Estates, Ltd., six lots, $160,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., Radian Settlement Services Inc., attorney in fact to Brian Leduc, one lot, $0.
Amanda Davis to Jacob Young, a part lot, $79,900.
Frances Williamson, Gerard Williamson, attorney in fact to Linda Sexauer, one lot, $130,000.
Tom Lin to Wen Chen Hsiang, Yanning Hsiang, one lot, $0.
Peggy Gallagher to Craig Gallagher, Peggy Gallagher, one lot, $0.
Robert Garbig to Abundant Life Baptist Church of Piqua, one lot, $12,000.
Helen Cuff, Jeff Keels, Sarah Keels, attorney in fact to Craig Clemons, one lot, $76,000.
TIPP CITY
Brenda Seagraves, successor trustee, Helen Seagraves Third Amended and Restated Trust to Kelley Purkey, one lot, $0.
Brenda Seagraves, successor trustee, Helen Seagraves Third Amended and Restated Trust to Kenneth Seagraves, $0.
Randal Oyster to Amy Beeson, Richard Beeson, one lot, $444,900.
Connie Currin Living Trust, Kimberly Mishler, attorney in fact to Connie Currin Irrevocable Trust, $0.
Derek Calkins, Wendy Calkins, Wendy Miesse to 937 Investments LLC, a part lot, $56,500.
Wilma Fischer to Daniel Danielson, trustee, one lot, $0.
Lisa Sylvester, Thomas Sylvester to Mason Teel, one lot, $232,500.
Krista Phillips, Tracy Phillips to Andrew Tudor, one lot, $162,000.
HUBER HEIGHTS
D.R. Horton-Indiana to Brian Cruz, Iris Cruz, two lots, $344,700.
D.R. Horton-Indiana to Hannah Campbell, Robel Campbell, two lots, $299,000.
Inverness Group Inc. to Kamilzhon Safarov, Livoza Safarova, two lots, $353,100.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $47,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $52,600.
Inverness Group Inc. to Alim Lutfiyev, Shavkat Lutfiyev, two lots, $415,300.
Michael Bird, Rhonda Bird to Kimberly Abney, Travis Abney, one lot, $187,900.
Clarence Fraizer, Kyrstal Frazier to Lieselotte Crosson Revocable Living Trust, two lots, $141,800.
COVINGTON
Bonnie Smith, Robert Smith to Robert Gerodimos, one lot, $126,000.
Frederick Schwable to Julie Blumenstock, a part lot, $103,000.
PLEASANT HILL
Barbara Myers, David Myers to Velma Stull, trustee, Stull Family Trust, one lot, $252,000.
LUDLOW FALLS
Jan Wheelock, Steven Wheelock, power of attorney to Ray Maggert, one lot, $22,500.
WEST MILTON
Heather Komon, Leonard Komon to Sean Lucas, four part lots, one lot, $335,000.
Christine Booher, Stephen Booher to Christine Booher, Stephen Booher, $0.
BETHEL TWP.
Russell Hammer, Taylor Hammer to Russell Hammer, Taylor Hammer, 2.762 acres, $0.
BROWN TWP.
Dalphine Roller, Robert Roller to Dalphine Roller, 1.304 acre, 0.32 acre, $0.
Eileen Watkins Trust, Janice Maxson, successor trustee, Joyce Peters, successor trustee to Irma Greenwood, Janice Maxson, Joyce Peters, 75.942 acres, $0.
CONCORD TWP.
Deborah Bell, Clint Dawes, Deborah Dawes, Belinda Robbins, Gerald Robbins, to Miami County Board of Commissioners, $0.
Deborah Hernanez, successor trustee, Verla Pautsch Agreement of Trust to Francis Bitemo, Melanie Bitemo, $339,990.
Hiroshi Matsumura, Misako Matsumura to Alena Akins, one lot, $385,000.
Debra Stumpff to Barbara Myers, David Myers, one lot, $210,000.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Timothy Stafford to Valley View 41, one lot, $15,000.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
Estate of Robert Yount to Diana Yount, 5.0 acres, $0.
NEWTON TWP.
Trudy Adams, Trudy Cortez to Trudy Adams Revocable Living Trust, 5.001 acre, $0.
Harvey Bowman, Robyn Bowman to Heidi Morse, Jonathan Morse, 3.0 acres, $250,000.
Anita Stern, trustee, Charles Stern, Stern Living Trust to Dana Cosby, Ronald Cosby Jr., 1.174 acres, $295,000.
NEWBERRY TWP.
Jase Ltd. to Bradley Rench, 0.882 acre, $0.
Joshua Burns, Kristena Burns to Charles Hubler, trustee, $0.
Charles Hubler, trustee to Joshua Burns, Kristena Burns, $0.
SPRINGCREEK TWP.
Gabrielle Maniaci, Chad Reisinger, Gabrielle Reisinger to Kendra Toomey, Scott Toomey, one lot, $160,000.
STAUNTON TWP.
Scott Investments of Troy to Kyle Pratt, Stacy Pratt, $202,000.
UNION TWP.
Lindsey Cox, Tyler Cox to Cassandra Bixler, Gavin Bixler, $0.
Sycamore Ltd. to Laura Becker, Mark Becker, 35.1699 acres, $0.
Cassandra Bixler, Gavin Bixler to Lindsey Cox, Tyler Cox, $0.
Philip Paulus, Terri Paulus to Philip Paulus, Terri Paulus, $0.
Brenda McKee, John Stewart to Chad Grillmeier, Jennifer Grillmeier, $89,900.
Linda Chiappone to Joey Sparks, Kristen Sparks, 0.048 acres, 2.690 acres, $237,000.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Linda Knecht, Scott Knecht to Milken Farms LLC, 1.949 acres, $15,600.
Elmer Ahrens, Jennifer Ahrens to Burl Lane Jr., 10.001 acres, $240,000.