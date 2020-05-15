Piqua to stream commission meeting online

PIQUA – The city of Piqua will still be conducting the May 19 Piqua City Commission meeting with strict guidelines.

The Piqua City Commission meeting agenda packet can be found on its website at piquaoh.org/may-19-2020-city-commission-meeting-agenda/.

How to view the live meeting:

• The Piqua City Commission Meeting will not be open to public but will be streamed live on the city of Piqua’s YouTube Channel.

• The link to the YouTube channel is www.youtube.com/c/cityofpiqua45356 or you can search for “City of Piqua” on YouTube.com.

Public comments will be accepted in advance with the following guidelines:

• This form will take place of the comments for each agenda item and public comments section. piquaoh.formstack.com/forms/commission_meeting_comments

• They will accept only one form submission per person per agenda item or public comment.

• If a person would like to comment on multiple agenda items, please fill out a separate form for each agenda item. This helps with organization during the meeting.

• If a person submits more than one form on one agenda item, only the first form will be acknowledged.

• Comments and questions will be read during the meeting by Mayor Kris Lee and answers will be provided.

• By providing an email on the form, you will receive a confirmation email with all submitted data.

• The submission cut off is noon Tuesday, May 19.