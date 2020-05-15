Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

MIAMI COUNTY — Information provided by Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

May 8

THEFT: A toolbox was stolen off a truck in the area of Karns and Frederick Garland Road.

May 9

OVI: A deputy was dispatched to the 2400 block of Forest Hill Road, Troy, for an accident with no injury. After the investigation, the driver, Kasan North, was arrested for OVI and failure to control. Case is pending.

GUN FOUND: A gun was found at the Potsdam Church of Brethren.

May 10

DAMAGE: A resident in the 7500 block of Troy-Sidney Road, Piqua, reported three bullet holes in a barn.

VEHICLE STOLEN: A resident in the 400 block of Spitler Avenue, Bradford, reported a vehicle was stolen.

May 11

THEFT: A trailer was stolen in the 7500 block of Tipp Cowlesville Road, Monroe Township.

May 12

BURGLARY ATTEMPT: A deputy was dispatched to the 8000 block of State Route 41, Elizabeth Township, in reference to a burglary complaint. In further investigation, a window screen had been removed and a window was left open. The subject did not make entry into the house because of the dogs inside the residence. This case is pending.

OVI: A deputy responded to the area of the 2300 block of Washington Road in regard to an accident with injuries. Upon arrival, an officer observed the male driver to be running eastbound in a field away from the scene. The male was taken into custody and transported to Troy EMS for medical attention. Subsequently, the male was charged with failure to control, no operators license and operating a vehicle under the influence. The male was also found to have an outstanding warrant out of Darke County; however, they did not wish to take him into custody due to COVID-19.

ANIMAL ISSUE: The owner of a dog was warned for animals at large in the area of 1800 block of Creekwood Drive, Troy.

SUSPICIOUS: Suspicious activity was reported at the Casstown Post Office. Extra checks were requested.

May 13

THEFT: A handmade trailer was stolen in the 10000 block of West State Route 185, New Berry Township.

May 14

THEFT: An iPad was reported stolen in the 8000 block of West State Route 571, Union Township.

VEHICLE GONE: A Covington resident reported a vehicle was missing from the 2000 block of Troy-Urbana Road residence. The 2009 red Chevrolet Cobalt was inoperable and the owner thinks it was towed off the property. The car was entered as stolen.

THEFT: A gun was reported stolen in the 9000 block of Pearson Road, Union Township.