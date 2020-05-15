Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

May 11

INFORMATION REPORT: Probation from an adjacent county advised a female on probation is advising officers she had COVID-19 to avoid being arrested. She has had a negative test done and has eluded arrest by claiming to be positive since.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A complainant reported an unknown subject damaged the metal railing at the rear of their business at 8:30 a.m. on the 300 block of West High Street.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A swimming pool on the 1000 block of Broadway Street was damaged overnight.

SEX OFFENSE: There was a report from Miami County Children’s Services of possible sexual and physical abuse of a child.

TRANSPORT: Clark County Sheriff’s Office advised they had an individual ready to be transported to the Miami County Jail. David L. Sloat, 44, of Springfield, was incarcerated on charges of first-degree misdemeanor violating a protection order and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

BURGLARY: Someone entered a vacant residence and stole tools sometime between May 9-11 on the 500 block of Cleveland Street.

May 12

THEFT: A complainant reported he had a package stolen from his front porch at approximately 5:10 p.m. on the 600 block of West North Street.

THEFT: There was a report of a theft from an unlocked motor vehicle at the Colonial Terrace Apartments on the 1900 block of Covington Avenue. Unknown suspects at this time. Witness saw three teenage girls and two teenage boys getting into the vehicle but didn’t recognize them.

May 13

AGENCY ASSIST: An officer responded to the complaint of smoke in the area of the 100 block of South College Street at 6:30 a.m. Officer located a small fire in a near yard of a residence. Fire department warned resident about burning trash.

BURGLARY: A female subject reported her residence was broken into and an Xbox was stolen sometime overnight on the 900 block of Garbry Road.

MENACING: A male subject reported another male subject threatened to fight him at 2:15 p.m. on the 1500 block of Covington Avenue.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to Kroger for a theft complaint at approximately 3 p.m. Complainant said they caught a female shoplifting at the business. Female was arrested. Pandora S. Howard, 63, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to a theft complaint in reference to a male stealing clothing items at Dunham’s Sports at approximately 4:30 p.m. The male was later located, arrested, and trespassed from the property. Bradley J. Comer, 29, at large, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft.

MENACING: An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Mound Street for a disturbance complaint at approximately 5:35 p.m. A victim stated a male came to her house and threatened her. The male was arrested. Scott L. Coble, 56, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing.

May 14

THEFT: Family Dollar reported a male subject was caught stealing at the business and was refusing to leave at approximately 2 p.m. It was found the male had previously been trespassed from the business and refused to leave. The male was charged and incarcerated. Timothy L. Roth, 36, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass, fifth-degree felony obstructing official business, and first-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY: Police responded to a call referencing a male subject hanging over a guardrail at the Shawnee bridge on East Main Street at 8:20 p.m. A male was located and found to be passed out. He was transported to the hospital. James D. Meade, 51, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer visually saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed at approximately 9 p.m. in the area of South and Adams streets. The vehicle then failed to make a complete stop at a stop sign. Vehicle was then stopped, and the driver was arrested for OVI. Donald L. Miller, 36, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-refusal with prior conviction.