Troy seeks 180-day grace period for bills

TROY — Troy City Council will consider several pieces of legislation, including extending the deadline for city utility bill payment, during its regular meeting on Monday.

The meeting will be held online through the Zoom app beginning at 7 p.m. To join the Zoom Meeting, go to https://zoom.us/j/290191778 and enter Meeting ID: 290 191 778. City Hall will be closed to the public during these meetings. The meetings may be televised live on the city’s Facebook page, which is subject to the technological capability.

The public can submit questions or comments on any item in advance of the meeting by submitting them to Form Center page on its website at www.troyohio.gov/FormCenter/City-Council-6/Email-All-Council-Members-47.

Questions or comments are to be submitted no later than noon on Monday.

City council will review an ordinance to give residents and business owners 180 days to bring their account balance into compliance. Federal or state grants may also become available to assist those in need. The city averages 150 delinquent accounts, but those have since tripled due to the pandemic.

Mayor Robin Oda requested the parks committee to waive any and all surplus park land requests until a full inventory of parks and its boundaries has been completed by city staff.

The parks committee have recommended the request for surplus property at Archer Park be denied.

Resident and city employee Chrissy Shafer had requested to purchase a tenth of an acre behind her home from the Archer Park. Anyone is able to acquire the land deemed as surplus, and several residents in the area have requested additional land behind their homes they’ve maintained in the neighborhood. The park board recommended the land to be sold as surplus since Shafer had installed a concrete basketball hoop in the area unbeknownst to city officials in the park right-of-way several years ago.

The following resolutions are on the agenda:

• Accept ADA Transition Plan, second reading. The resolution is to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

• Execute the 2020 CHIP Program Agreement between Miami County, Troy, Piqua, and Tipp City, emergency resolution, first reading. By participating in the federal program, the city of Troy would be allocated $283,000 for four home repair projects and four rehabilitation projects for low to middle income residences. The county will likely receive $815,000 for the county’s project list, which it maintains for Piqua, Tipp City and Troy areas.

The following ordinances will be reviewed:

• Declaring surplus/authorize sale of approximately 1/10 ac of Archer Park, rear of 636 Shaftsbury Rd., sixth reading.

• Accept transfer of 124 Ash Street to City from Lincoln Community Center Assoc., Inc., emergency ordinance, first reading. The ordinance would transfer the 124 Ash Street property to the city of Troy from the Lincoln Community Center to create a single parcel for 110 Ash Street. This is to coincide with the center’s upcoming expansion project.

• Amend ordinance, payment plan for delinquent utility bills related to COVID-19 pandemic, emergency ordinance, first reading.

• Grant easement and right-of-way by Board of Park Commissioners to DP&L at Waco Park, emergency ordinance, first reading. The electrical work is related to the ConAgra expansion project.

• Rezone Parcel D08-059720, located at 430 Kirk Lane, from R-4 to Office Commercial-1.

A public hearing will be held on June 1. The applicant is Phillip Wray and is the former site of the Kindercare.

Items of Interest:

• Ken Parks was promoted to the superintendent position at the Wastewater Treatment Plant on May 11.

• Ryan Trottier and Bruce Absher were appointed as firefighter/EMT basic as of May 13.

• Bruce Eliason was promoted to lead operator in the street division as of May 18.

•Due to the coronavirus, the Veterans Memorial Honor Guard of Troy announced their decision to cancel the traditional Memorial Day ceremonies at Riverside Cemetery and will have a limited recognition of the day.

Nearly 600 accounts behind in payment

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach the writer at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2020 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

Reach the writer at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2020 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.