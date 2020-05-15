9 new COVID-19 cases reported

MIAMI COUNTY — COVID-19 cases have jumped to 326 in Miami County.

Nine additional cases were recorded between Thursday and Friday, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH). Cases include 178 females, 88 males and 60 unknown.

The death toll remains at 30 and total hospitalizations remain at 40, according to the ODH.

Premier Health officials said the coronavirus doesn’t put other threats to a person’s health on hold, yet in recent weeks, local residents have in some cases delayed seeking medical treatment for sudden changes in their condition out of fear.

“Heart attacks and strokes don’t stop during a pandemic,” said Darin Pangalangan, MD, an emergency medicine physician and chair of Premier Health’s Emergency and Trauma Institute. “We are seeing significant decreases in the number of patients presenting for emergency care because they are fearful of being exposed to COVID-19. This is becoming a public health concern.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 647,000 Americans die from heart disease each year (one person every 37 seconds) while stroke kills about 140,000 Americans annually (one person every 4 minutes).

An April study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found admissions for a serious type of heart attack known as STEMI dropped 38 percent after March 1, 2020. In April, Premier Health also witnessed a significant decline in people seeking treatment for both strokes and severe heart events.

Seeking medical treatment at the onset of heart or stroke symptoms can save lives. Patients receiving timely care often recover more quickly and limit damage to their health. People who delay care can suffer complications, have longer and more complex hospital stays, and may be at greater risk of death.

In recent weeks, Premier Health emergency departments are seeing patients who delayed care due to fear, according to healthcare officials. These are cases in which more prompt health care interventions would likely have been beneficial.

Anyone experiencing chest pain; difficulty breathing; or discomfort in the chest, arms, back, neck, shoulder or jaw could be experiencing a heart attack. Anyone experiencing numbness, weakness or loss of movement in the face, leg, or arm, especially on one side; confusion, trouble speaking or understanding; or loss of balance may be having a stroke.

Other medical emergency symptoms include: trouble breathing or shortness of breath; severe chest or upper abdominal pain or pressure; choking; severe or uncontrolled bleeding; sudden (if temporary) loss of sight or the ability to move or speak; fainting, sudden dizziness, weakness or loss of consciousness; poisoning; deep cuts or severe burns; an attack by a person or animal; broken bones or sudden, severe joint pain or swelling; severe or persistent vomiting or diarrhea; changes in vision; any sudden or severe pain; coughing or vomiting blood; unusual abdominal pain; or suicidal feelings. In the event of a medical emergency, it is critical to call 911 or go immediately to your nearest emergency room.

Premier Health officials said emergency departments are well prepared to care for people with emergent health care needs in addition to COVID-19 patients. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has made it necessary to make changes to the hospital visit experience. At all Premier Health sites, safety measures are in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19 and to put the well-being of patients and staff first.

“If someone is concerned they are experiencing a medical emergency, that before COVID-19 they would have gone to the hospital for help, they should do so now knowing the emergency department is safe and prepared,” Dr. Pangalangan said.

In Ohio, there are 26,954 total cases in Ohio and 1,581 total deaths. Deaths in Miami County include 24 nursing home-related and six community spread cases.

There have been 4,791 hospitalizations in the state, with 1,277 intensive care admissions.

Ages range from under the age of 1 to 108 years old with a median age of 50.

Those affected include 54 percent males and 46 percent females.

For more information, visit miamicountyhealth.net/coronavirus-info or go to the Ohio Department of Health page at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Healthcare officials remind to take care of medical needs