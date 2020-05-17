Juvenile wounded in Troy stabbing

TROY — An adult male is in police custody following a Sunday afternoon stabbing in Troy.

Details are sketchy but Captain Shawn McKinney of the Troy Police Department said that officers were called to the 200 block of Oak Street mid-afternoon on the report of an “altercation.”

Officers arrived to find a juvenile with an apparent knife wound and an adult with a weapon.

The adult surrendered without incident and the juvenile was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Troy police are continuing to investigate.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_MVT_WebLogo.jpg