Hospice named 2020 Hospice Honors recipient

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County has been named a 2020 Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, CAHPS surveys and advanced analytics. Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County earned the distinction by scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions in the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) Survey.

This prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide the highest level of quality care as measured from the caregiver’s point of view. It acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the CAHPS hospice survey satisfaction measures.

“We are excited to recognize the 2020 Hospice Honors recipients for their hard work and dedication to providing exceptional care,” said Misty Skinner, executive vice president of services at HEALTHCAREfirst. “I congratulate Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County on its success in achieving this highest of honors.”

Award criteria were based on Hospice CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of October 2018 through September 2019. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and were compared on a question-by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all hospices contained in the HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database.

Hospice Honors recipients include those hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions. To learn more about the Hospice CAHPS survey program and the Hospice Honors awards, visit www.healthcarefirst.com.

Carey Short, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, credits the interdisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, personal care specialists, social workers, chaplains, bereavement counseling professionals and volunteers working together to meet the needs of patients and their families. With an office and an inpatient unit at Upper Valley Medical Center located in Troy, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County serves patients in Miami County and the surrounding area.

“We are committed to our mission of celebrating the lives of those we have the privilege of serving by providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family,” Short said. “Our integrated team approach ensures continuous and personal care for each patient, wherever they call home.”

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, has been serving patients in Miami County since 1983. The not-for-profit hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses. Its outstanding care has earned recognition from the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics.