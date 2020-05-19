THS names valedictorian, salutatorian

TROY — Troy High School has named its 2020 valedictorian and salutatorian for its May 23 graduation ceremony at Hobart Arena.

Jackson Goodall is the Troy High School valedictorian. He is the son of Lisa and Jeff Goodall. He is the president of both National Honor Society and Interact Club, the treasurer and Fundraising Committee chairman of Student Government and he has actively participated in Junior and Senior Cabinets, Reading Buddies, Business Club, Math Club, Science Club, Spanish Club, Key Club, Academic Quiz Team and Children’s International Summer Villages (CISV).

Goodall has earned a total of eight varsity letters in cross country, swimming and tennis. He has also logged more than 150 community service hours through the Lincoln Community Center, St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen, Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities and many other additional service projects over the course of his high school career.

He plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering at The Ohio State University.

Dale Sentman is the Troy High School salutatorian. He is the son of Eric and Jennifer Sentman. He is the vice president of Math Club, a driver for the X-treme Bots Club, a performer in the school’s Wind Ensemble and Pep Band and a member of National Honor Society and Archery Club.

He is the recipient of the ITW Calmer Johnson National Merit award, a soloist for last year’s marching band performance and placed second in the high school males category in last year’s state archery tournament.

He plans to attend Kent State University to major in actuarial science.

• Graduation information

Graduation will be live-streamed on the school’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjws_dsaaHZv0tXKl_0stNg for any family member or friend who is unable to join the senior, but would like to watch them walk across the stage live.

Times for the graduation ceremony at Hobart Area on Saturday, May 23, for each group based on last name will be:

9 a.m. — last names Adkins-Cain (arrive at 8:45 a.m.)

9:30 a.m. — last names Captain-Dowell (arrive at 9:15 a.m.)

10 a.m. — last names Earick-Hansbarger (arrive at 9:45 a.m.)

10:30 a.m. — last names Harman-Kerr (arrive at 10:15 a.m.)

11 a.m. — last names Kidder-McCann (arrive at 10:45 a.m.)

11:30 a.m. — last names McCard-Peltier (arrive at 11:15 a.m.)

Noon — last names Pendleton-Sherman (arrive at 11:45 a.m.)

12:30 p.m. — last names Shuman-Vance (arrive at 12:15 p.m.)

1 p.m. — last names VanHoose-Zonner (arrive at 12:45 p.m.)

Each Troy High School senior will be able to bring up to four guests as determined by their family based on the guidelines of social distancing. Each family is asked to arrive in one vehicle

to help with parking and entry to the arena. Parking will be in the south lot of the arena.

Doors, railings and other commonly touched surfaces will be sanitized frequently. All attendees are required to wear face coverings (if medically able) while in the corridors.

Seniors and their guests must bring their own face coverings.

A senior celebration, if social distancing guidelines allow at that time, will be held July 11 for all seniors.

GOODALL https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_Goodall-2c-Jackson-1-.jpg GOODALL SENTMAN https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_Sentman-2c-Dale.jpg SENTMAN