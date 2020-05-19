Miami County’s Top of the Class honored

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Educational Service Center held its 27th annual Excellence in Education program on Monday.

The program recognizes Miami County’s honorable graduates and outstanding educators. The event was held online with students, staff and their principals. ESC Superintendent David Larson presented the awards with board president Neil Thiesing providing the welcome message.

Each school district honored its valedictorian and salutatorian. Those students then honored a teacher that had a significant impact on their lives during their educational career. Each student was able to share why they chose their teacher during the presentation.

The following students and teachers were honored:

Bethel High School — Valedictorian Megan Lee with teacher Kristen Owens and Salutatorian Colton Smith with teacher Mark Clute

Bradford High School — Valedictorian Mercedes Smith with teacher Patrick White and Salutatorian Brayden Sanders with teacher Ryan Schultze

Covington High School — Valedictorian Josie Schaurer with teacher Jessica Moore and Valedictorian Hailey Weer with teacher Shaun VanSkyock

Miami East High School — Valedictorian Levi Marcum with teacher David Scott and Salutatorian Gretchen Frock with teacher Rebecca Weldy

Milton-Union High School — Valedictorian Megan Yates with teacher Rochelle Brazina and Salutatorian Hanna Nutley with teacher Mary August

Newton High School — Valedictorian Brooke Deeter with teacher Missy Meyer; Valedictorian Cameron Stine with teacher Nick Rhoades; and Valedictorian Baily Chaney with teacher Chrissy Kenworthy

Piqua High School — Valedictorian Keenan Kelly with teacher Casey Potts and Salutatorian Alyssa Keeler with teacher Deborah Allen

Tippecanoe High School — Summa Cum Laude Benjamin Stueve with teacher Diana Bee, Summa Cum Laude Brennan Larned with teacher Carmella Lammers and Summa Cum Laude Kirsten Hartke with teacher Annette Malott

Troy Christian High School — Valedictorian Nathan Waltz with teacher Paul Ruland and Salutatorian Jaelyn Manley with teacher David Gaines

Troy High School — Valedictorian Jackson Goodall with teacher Wayne Nirode and Salutatorian Dale Sentman with teacher Jason Scott

Upper Valley Career Center — Top Scholar Damen Cooper with teacher Jeremy Kettering, Top Scholar Hannah Ott with teacher Tami Yahle and Top Scholar Patrick Meiring with teacher Aaron Johnson

