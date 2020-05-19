Tipp schools plans for over $1M in lost revenue

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education on Monday approved its five-year forecast, which included drops in state funding.

As part of the five-year forecast, the district is forecasting a loss of about $1.2 million in revenue.

Treasurer David Stevens said that amount includes the drops in state revenues, lost casino tax revenue, and a five percent reduction in the district’s property tax collection.

Other implications in the five-year forecast include:

• The district’s ending 2020 cash balance is 6.22 percent lower than projected on the November 2019 five-year forecast.

• The district is currently showing a spending deficit due to state reducing aid by $536,228 with three payments left in fiscal year 2020.

• The district will see its cash balances decrease beginning in fiscal year 2020 due to state aid reductions and other projected reductions in fiscal year 2021.

• The district-wide open enrollment will not continue beyond fiscal year 2020, which generated $396,836 in other revenue for fiscal year 2020.

“We’re estimating a 10 percent decrease in state funds,” Stevens said. Stevens said they do have no guidance from the state on this decrease, but he said he would rather plan for a 10 percent decrease than a 5 percent decrease. He said he worked with K-12 Consulting on this forecast, and they went back to 2008 to try and see what happened then to help prepare the district.

While Stevens said that, while the five-year forecast is a “moving target,” he felt confident with the numbers in this forecast.

Board member Corine Doll asked what the distrist is getting from the CARES Act, to which Stevens said should be between $140,000-145,000. Those federal dollars can be used to help cover expenditures for COVID-19 issues, and Stevens said the district is considering purchasing more Chromebooks for students in case remote learning continues next year.

Later in the board’s meeting, the board approved a resolution by a vote of 3-2 not to renew contracts for non-teaching employees for 2020-21 school year in order to save money. Board members Doll, Theresa Dunaway, Anne Zakkour voted in favor of the resolution. Board members Joellen Heatherly and Simon Patry voted against the resolution. The following individuals will not be re-employed: Hunter Folkertsma, Sean Ford, Tracy Light, Carrie Robbins, David Staub, Kyle Corbin, Bethany Czapor, Regina Hogge, Melissa Lange, and Sylvia Eldridge.

The board also voted 3-2 not to accept any tuition student applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Doll, Dunaway, and Zakkour voted in favor of the motion not to accept tuition students, and Heatherly and Patry voted against it. The board later discussed policies for tuition students for future years, which were later tabled.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

