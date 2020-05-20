Volunteers sought at Eagles’ Wings Stables

PIQUA — Eagles’ Wings Stables will offer its next volunteer orientation at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 3 at Eagles’ Wings Stable, 5730 N. Washington Road, Piqua.

Volunteers are of all ages and experience levels. Some are earning service hours, some are looking to give back to others, and some are lifelong horse people who feel the calling to help people understand how the bond between a horse and a human can change a life.

All volunteers are trained by Eagles’ Wings staff to do their jobs and must be at least 14 years old. Opportunities include:

Barn Buddies — Barn buddies clean the stalls Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. Each volunteer helps one day or evening and cleans two to three stalls, sweeps the aisle, provides fresh water, and may groom the horses if desired. This is typically an hour to two-hour commitment per week.

Arena volunteers — Arena volunteers either lead a horse or walk beside the horse to support the rider. Classes are Thursday evenings (5:30 and 6:45 p.m.) and Saturday mornings (9 and 10:15 a.m.). Class sessions run for eight weeks. This is a 1-1/2 hour commitment per week for eight weeks.

Other volunteer opportunities — Taking photos of horses and riders and telling riders’ and volunteers’ stories through journals.

If you can’t commit to a regular schedule, Eagles’ Wings Stables are always looking for substitutes in all areas if you are interested in helping on an as-needed basis.

To complete a volunteer interest area form to help us match your expertise to their schedule, visit www.eagleswingsstable.org/volunteer-interest.