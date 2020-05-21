Hospice holds drive through thank-you event

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County recently held a drive-through thank-you event to acknowledge and thank its volunteers. Fifty-five volunteers drove up to the parking lot at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. Each volunteer was given a basket of treats.

“We miss our volunteers, and we hope they are finding some joy and peace during these uncertain times,” said Beth Shrake, volunteer services coordinator at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “We’re looking forward to the day that our volunteers can be fully back in action for our patients.”

Because of COVID-19, most volunteer roles at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County have been suspended. However, some of the volunteers have been able to serve in other ways while social distancing. Volunteers have been writing notes of cheer, making phone calls to patients, and making face mask covers. In addition, the volunteer services team has worked with the veteran volunteers to create a way to do virtual pinnings during this time.

“This was a wonderful way to recognize our volunteers,” Shrake said. “We wanted to express our appreciation for all they do to support our mission.”

The idea for the drive-through thank-you event came from Tami Clark, volunteer coordinator at Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice in Springfield, a service of Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton.

In past years, Clark recognized her volunteers by leaving a sweet treat outside of her office. Because of COVID-19, Clark was not able to do that. So, she offered a drive-through thank-you event for volunteers to get a sweet treat.

When Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County and Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton learned about Clark’s idea, they knew they wanted to do something similar, said Amy LeVan, director of volunteer services at Ohio’s Hospice.

“We appreciate our volunteers. They are truly the heart of hospice care,” LeVan said. “We’re thrilled that we were able to recognize our volunteers at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton and through the drive-in thank-you event.”

