Great Miami River rises several feet in two days

Staff report

MIAMI VALLEY — The Great Miami River in Dayton and Hamilton rose between 6.5 and nearly 10 feet in 48 hours after up to 5 inches of rain fell across the region Monday and Tuesday, according to Miami Conservancy District (MCD) Public Relations Manager Brenda Gibson.

MCD’s flood protection system of dams and levees is working as designed, preventing floodwaters from affecting downtowns along the river from Piqua to Hamilton, Gibson said. All five of MCD’s dams are temporarily storing floodwaters. Storage begins when the water levels rise to near the top of the conduits (concrete openings) at the dams, she said.

According to Gibson, storage at four of the MCD’s dams — Germantown, Lockington, Taylorsville and Huffman — has peaked. Englewood is expected to peak Thursday. River levels in all of the protected cities are beginning to recede.

MCD staff continues to monitor river levels and take action as necessary, she said. Staff closed storm sewer floodgates in West Carrollton, Middletown, and Hamilton. Cities have storm sewer pipes running through MCD levees that drain city streets to the river. Floodgates built at the end of storm sewers remain open except when they are closed to prevent a rising Great Miami River from backing up into the storm sewer and into cities, she said.

MCD’s flood protection system significantly reduces flood risk for riverfront cities along the Great Miami River, according to Gibson. Following the 1913 Flood, MCD engineers designed the dry dams and levees you see along the Great Miami River. For nearly 100 years, these structures have protected cities from Piqua to Hamilton.