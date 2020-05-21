Area briefs

Lunch on Us to begin

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is providing free lunches to the school age children of Tipp City and Monroe Township during the summer months. The lunch program will begin on June 1 and end on Aug. 14, being closed on July 3.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, lunches are only available for pick up at the following locations Monday-Friday: United Methodist Church at 8 W. Main St., Tipp City from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Meadow Drive off of Ginghamsburg Fredrick Road at approximately 11 a.m.; Tweed Woods Park located on Sequoia Court between Larch Street and Banyon Tree Way at approximately 11:15 a.m.; Elas Court off Woodlawn at approximately 11:25 a.m.; Comanche Lane and Cheyenne Place near the corner at approximately 11:40 a.m.; Miles Avenue and Tippecanoe at approximately 11:50 a.m.; Bellview Court at approximately noon; and Hathaway Park at approximately 12:15 p.m. Lunches are also provided to the residents at Liberty Commons. Those participating are asked to please be patient and remember social distancing and to wear their mask.

TMCS has support from Thrivent Financial/Matt Buehrer, Tipp City Area Community Foundation, Needy Basket, Tipp City United Methodist Church, local churches, businesses and residents for the Lunch On Us program.

If you would like to donate money or items for the program, visit tmcomservices.org for a list of items needed. If you would like to volunteer, contact TMCS at (937) 667-8631.

Virtual Wild Art for Kids to benefit BNC

TROY — Brukner Nature Center will offer an online Wild Art of Kids event from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 3.

Children will connect remotely on “Zoom” to paint a portrait of ants carrying a watermelon on a 12-inch-by-12-inch canvas. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide the kids as they paint. This opportunity is $25 per child, (kindergarten through eighth grade) and includes all materials, which will need to be picked up at Brukner Nature Center from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 2. All kits will contain your child’s pre-drawn canvas, paints, apron, plate, and printed instructions to join the online class using Zoom.

To register, email info@bruknernaturecenter.com to reserve your child’s spot. For payment, visit bruknernaturecenter.com and click on the “Donate” tab on the bottom left of the screen. This will allow you to pay through Paypal or with a credit card — please mention “Wild Art” in the “Add Special Instructions to the Seller” dialogue box. Deadline for registration and payment is 5 p.m. Monday, June 1. Don’t forget to prepare ahead by gathering the following supplies: phone, laptop, table, or iPad that can connect to the internet (camera/mic is preferable), a set of brushes (3/4-inch flat, 3/8-inch flat, No. 6 round — Walmart’s Apple Barrel Easy Grip Assorted Brush Set, but any similar size brushes will work.), plastic jar or container for brush cleaning, plastic table cover or newspaper to protect work surface, and a favorite cookies and drink for after-painting snack.