Amended services to save county money

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners on Thursday approved new custodial services for the Miami County Safety Building, saving approximately $950 a month after the county decided to move trash pickup in-house.

The commissioners accepted a quote from Integrity Service Group, of West Milton, to provide custodial services at the Safety Building at a cost of $1,100 per month. At a previous work session, Director Chris Johnson of the Miami County Operations and Facilities Department said having his department handle the trash pickup for the Safety Building will allow the county to save approximately $12,000 a year on custodial services for that building.

“It’s a good move for us and a significant savings,” Johnson said on Thursday.

The commissioners also authorized sending a waiver request to the Office of Community Development (OCD) that would allow the county to use Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) housing program income to fund the demolition of two accessory buildings in Union Township impacted by tornadoes in May 2019. The CDBG Community Development Waiver Request is in the amount of $18,200. Brumbaugh Engineering and Surveying in West Milton completed a cost estimate for demolition of structures located on Markley Road at $16,000 and staff at the Department of Development anticipate an additional $2,200 will be needed to cover the cost of public notices and an asbestos survey.

Following that, the commissioners authorized the purchase of three vehicles for Miami County Transit. The three 2020 LTV-22 transit vehicles will be purchased from Myers Equipment Corp., Canfield, through the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Cooperative Purchasing Program. The total cost shall not exceed $215,688, or $71,896.00 each, which will be paid through capital grant funds. The three vehicles Miami County Transit will be replacing were purchased in 2003 and have over 200,000 miles.

At the end of the meeting, Miami County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Joel Smith gave a quick update on the COVID-19 pandemic. He said county hospitals do not have any positive COVID-19 patients, although Upper Valley Medical Center reported a suspected COVID-19 patient. Miami County EMA is also continuing to receive personal protective equipment (PPE) from Ohio EMA, including 15,000 gloves; 3,600 face shields; 7,000 ear-loop masks; and more.

Smith also went over the new orders coming from the state that are providing guidance on loosening restrictions. The state has opened up previously prohibited travel into the state, although people who have tested positive for COVID-19, or are presumptively diagnosed with COVID-19, are prohibited from traveling into the state unless they have recovered, are permanent residents of Ohio, or are traveling due to medical reasons. Smith said that urgent health advisories from the state also suggest people “continue to stay home as much as possible,” and there is still a restriction on large gatherings of more than 10 people. Guidance on opening up camp sites and pools are expected to come next week.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

