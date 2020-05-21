GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — Ray Noble, one of the few remaining World War II veterans, passed away at the age of 94 on May 17, 2020, at his home in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

Ray was born on June 16, 1925, in Middletown, Ohio to the late Ira Noble and Emma Elam Noble.

Ray married Norma L. Miller on November 9, 1946, in Newport, Kentucky. They had been married 73 years at the time of Ray’s passing.

Ray worked for a short time at Armco Steel Company in Middletown, Ohio, before working at Mosler Safe Company in Hamilton, Ohio. Ray was a lock assembler and painter. He worked there for 37 years, retiring in 1983.

Upon retirement Ray had many interests that included being outdoors. Ray was an avid gardener, sharing his bounty with friends and family. He could never get enough of ripe tomatoes or onions. Ray liked to keep an immaculate yard and planted many trees to enhance his landscape. Ray liked camping with family and friends. He particularly enjoyed driving his RV.

Ray also enjoyed fishing and catching the Cincinnati Reds on radio or television during the summer.

Ray’s greatest love was his family. He enjoyed family dinners, holiday get togethers, and celebrating birthdays. Spoiling his grandchildren and great grandchildren was a highlight of family gatherings.

Ray was Honorably Discharged from the United States Marine Corps. He enlisted on September 18, 1943, and served during World War II as a rifle marksman. During his service overseas, Ray was wounded and awarded a Purple Heart. Ray was discharged on April 3, 1946.

Ray is survived by his wife, Norma L. Noble, a daughter Cindy (Bob) Barrett, brother Jerry Noble, Grandson Robbie (Ashley) Barrett, and Granddaughters Jeannie Noble, Erin (Dan) Thyen, Great grandchildren Aidan and Connor Barrett, Dylan Gray, Emma, Ava, Luke, and Seth Thyen, sister in law Carol Miller, and numerous nephews and nieces. Ray was preceded in death by his son, Phillip Ray Noble and daughter in law Sharon Noble, granddaughter Camilla R. Barrett, and brother in law Dewey Miller.

Ray was also preceded in death by his 6 sisters, Anna Lou Lickliter, Sarah Elizabeth Hanes, Rhoda Mae Hitte, Mable Lawson, Betty Clella Farthing, Katy Jewell Twigg, and 4 of his brothers, Harold Waye Noble, Noah Lester Noble, Irven Paul Noble, and Henry Lafette Noble.

A gathering will be held on May 26, 2020, from 11-12, at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, with a service to follow. Burial will take place at the Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to a veterans association (Wounded Warriors, DAV, USO) of your choice.