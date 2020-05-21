COVID-19 cases at 337 in county

By Melody Vallieu

Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — COVID-19 cases are at 337 in Miami County, according to Miami County Public Health (MCPH) officials.

This includes 185 females, 91 males and 61 that are unknown, according to MCPH officials.

The county also stands at 30 deaths and 49 hospitalizations.

Nursing home residents continue to make up the vast majority of coronavirus-related deaths in Ohio, according to new Department of Health statistics. At least 1,246 residents of Ohio’s long-term care facilities have died as of Wednesday from the virus, or nearly 70 percent of the total COVID-19 deaths statewide, the data shows. In Miami County, 24 of the 30 recorded deaths are related to nursing homes, specifically to the Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center outbreaks, according to MCPH officials.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday said the state will begin tracking racial disparities among victims of the coronavirus more closely, and making the results available on the state’s COVID-19 website.

Ohio is also hiring as many as 1,800 local and state public health workers to help notify Ohioans of possible exposure to the virus, the governor said.

The pandemic is disproportionately affecting minorities in Ohio as it is elsewhere, state records show. People who are black make up 17 percent of COVID-19 deaths, 26 percent of all cases and 31 percent of hospitalizations, although they make up only about 13 percent of Ohioans.

“We have an obligation to be even more mindful in our response to helping those at higher risk,” DeWine said. “It should not matter where you live or what race you are.”

In Ohio, there are 30,167 cases of coronavirus, with 731 new cases reported in the 24 hours from Wednesday to Thursday afternoon, according to Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

The state has 1,836 deaths, which includes 55 deaths reported in the same time period.

There have been 5,295 hospitalizations, according to Acton.

The state has tested nearly 300,000 people for the virus, Acton said.

The age range of those with COVID-19 in the state is from under the age of 1 to 109 years old, with a median range of 50. The virus has affected 53 percent males and 46 percent females, with 1 percent not reported.

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call (833) ASK-ODH.

— The Associated Press contributed to this story

