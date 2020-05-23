Walking the walk

Troy High School Class of 2020 graduates Nicholas Matthews, Ashlee Harmon, and Caitlyn Hutson, l-r, enjoy a parade through their Stonewood Drive neighborhood on Saturday. The trio graduated earlier in the day and family and neighbors organized the celebration to give them a “proper send-off”.

