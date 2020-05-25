Motorcycles collide in Piqua

Staff report

SPRINGCREEK TWP. — One person was seriously injured after a crash involving two motorcycles on Monday.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about the accident around 10:50 a.m.

One motorcycle was traveling north and the other south on Piqua-Lockington Road.

Authorities are unsure of what transpired to cause the accident, but the southbound motorcycle was hit by the one going northbound. It is believed the northbound rider, on a speed-style bike, had dropped low to navigate the curve and collided into the touring-style motorcycle.

The northbound rider was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. The southbound rider was also transported to Upper Valley Medical Center with minor injuries by Piqua EMS.

It is unknown if either rider was wearing a helmet at this time.

No more information was available as of press time.

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate a head-one motorcycle crash on Piqua-Lockington Road on Monday morning. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_052520mju_crash_careflight_piqualockington1-2.jpg Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate a head-one motorcycle crash on Piqua-Lockington Road on Monday morning. Medics load a patient aboard CareFlight at the scene of a head-on crash involving two motorcycles on Piqua-Lockington Road on Monday morning. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_052520mju_crash_careflight_piqualockington2-2.jpg Medics load a patient aboard CareFlight at the scene of a head-on crash involving two motorcycles on Piqua-Lockington Road on Monday morning.