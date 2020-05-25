Riverside continues support amid pandemic

TROY — As with other businesses and organizations, the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Riverside) has been and will continue to adjust and adapt to the circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riverside serves close to 1,000 people of all ages, who have various physical and/or intellectual disabilities. This includes Early Intervention services (for ages 0-3), as well as the coordination and funding of services such as in-home care, adult day programs, and job training and transportation. Riverside also provides training for direct support staff, recreational activities, and Special Olympic programs, among other things.

COVID-19 has directly affected several aspects of Riverside’s ability to continue to provide these services and programs in the same manner, and the organization and individuals serviced through the board have had to adjust day-to-day life accordingly.

“A lot of our day programs that had fallen under the governor’s orders had closed and we’re trying to figure out how to re-open them long-term,” said superintendent Brian Green. “Close to 250 people choose to do some day services each day and when those programs had to close down or run at a reduced rate, the residential providers then they had to take on over 200 folks in the day time, so it created a sort of supply and demand issue for those services.”

Green said this resulted in many parents choosing to move their adult children back into their homes, most of whom had lived independently in the community with the help of Direct Support Professionals, who help these individuals with day-to-day life. Though this was not an option for all individuals within these programs, as not everyone has a safety net of family to fall back on, this decision on behalf of parents and families also aimed to help minimize the possibility of virus transmission throughout the community, as DSPs and individuals receiving the services were exposed to fewer people throughout the day.

“Several of our families understood this issue and said, ‘We’ll take it from here’ through the crisis, and then we hope to get them back to some kind of semblance of normalcy as soon as we can,” Green said.

As of now, Riverside staff are encouraged to continue working from home as their position allows. Many services will continue to operate virtually, including Early Intervention, which will do so until Sept. 1; Service and Support Administration, which will do so until further notice; and Community Connections activities (recreation, Aktion Club and Advocacy), which will do so until further notice. Special Olympics activities are suspended through July 6.

Beginning Monday, June 1, Riverside offices will be open by appointment only, with virtual meetings still preferred.

© 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

