Girl’s birthday wish to help others

TROY — For her ninth birthday, Paisley McCarroll challenged friends and family to donate food and non-perishable items to fill her family’s stock trailer.

Last Saturday, she and her family hauled the trailer full of food to the First Place Food Pantry in Troy, which added up to 1,239 pounds of donations.

It’s donations like Paisley’s that have helped fill the plates and pantries of residents during the pandemic, said director Donna Wilkerson.

“Just seeing the community come together, helping each other … there’s so much love on my heart that it’s just unbelievable,” she said.

Wilkerson said the pantry has shut down its walk-in self-service to keep volunteers safe until the threat of the coronavirus has lifted. She said many of them are in the high risk range of being susceptible to the virus.

She said the pantry’s volunteer staff has been hard at work, on what used to be their days off, to pack boxes for families in need.

“Our volunteers have really stepped up to get things done. They are just awesome volunteers,” she said.

Wilkerson said official counts haven’t been calculated during the pandemic and subsequent closures since the government does not require it at this time. Wilkerson said they have seen many new faces and residents who share their story, which often begins with “I never thought I would need this …”

“There have been people who’ve unexpectedly lost their jobs and didn’t see this coming. A lot of them share with us that they have never needed a food pantry because they had good jobs,” she said. “Hopefully, they’ll all get back to work — that’s my prayer any way.”

The pantry has been filling boxes and using a car-line service where volunteers load the trunks of vehicles.

“It’s great that Troy has a place where people can go when things like this happen,” she said. “It’s humbling to a lot of people.”

Items in greatest demand are egg noodles, pasta, macaroni and cheese and pancake mix, but all non-perishable items are welcome. The pantry also accepts fresh produce from local gardens for clients.

The First Place Food Pantry, located at 721 Lincoln Ave., Troy, generally serves residents in Troy and Casstown, but has since lifted its residency restrictions to anyone in Miami County due to the pandemic until further notice. Paperwork is not required.

To donate online, visit www.troyfoodpantry.org/donations or text GIVE to (855) 570-2689.

The pantry is open 1-3 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Mondays; 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; and 3-5 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month.

Paisley McCarroll, 9, celebrated her birthday by unloading donations at First Place Food Pantry in Troy on Saturday. McCarroll requested donations as part of her birthday and challenged friends and family to fill up her family’s livestock trailer to donate to those in need. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_052320mju_1stPlaceFoodPantry_McCarroll-1-.jpg Paisley McCarroll, 9, celebrated her birthday by unloading donations at First Place Food Pantry in Troy on Saturday. McCarroll requested donations as part of her birthday and challenged friends and family to fill up her family’s livestock trailer to donate to those in need.

