Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

May 21

DISORDERLY: Brooke Montgomery, 23, of Sidney, and Zane Weaver, 33, of Tipp City, were both charged with disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Lake Street.

May 22

THEFT: Ryan Schultz, 19, of Troy, was charged with theft and underage consumption at the One Stop Drive Through.

OVI: An officer was dispatched to a reported reckless operation where, according to the reporting party, a vehicle pulled in front of two motorcycles on West Main Street near McDonald’s. The driver, James Griffis, 59, of Piqua, was impaired and arrested for OVI. After processing, the offender was issued a citation and released to his room at the Motel 6. A dog inside the vehicle was transported to the Miami County Animal Shelter by their staff. The suspect vehicle was towed to Saunders Towing.

May 23

PANIC: Tommie Cantrell, 55, of Troy, was cited for inducing panic in the 700 block of Canal Street.

OVI: Byron Smith, 37, of Troy, was cited for OVI and marked lanes.

May 24

POSSESSION: Kameron Hullinger, 23, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

THEFT: Noah Higgins, 25, of Troy, was charged with theft in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

NEGLECT: At approximately 7:17 a.m., officers were dispatched to North Market Street at Stonyridge Avenue for the report of a child walking alone. The child was located at Dollar General, and her mother was contacted. The child’s mother responded and took custody of the child. The mother was warned about child neglect.

May 25

FAILURE TO COMPLY: Joseph Hawkins, 31, of Troy, was charged with third-degree felony failure to comply with an officer’s order, slow speed and OVI.

THEFT: Officers were dispatched to a theft in progress at Meijer. The suspect was described as a white male, wearing a black tank top, black headband, tattoos on both arms and riding a mustard yellow bicycle. The suspect, Daniel Bostick, 18, of Troy, was located on South Dorset Road at Troy Christian High School. The suspect was stopped, property was recovered and the suspect was notified he would be charged with theft. The suspect was released. Property was returned to Meijer’s lost prevention specialist.